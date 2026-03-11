Advertise
MAJOR MAZEL TOV! Modi’in Illit Family Welcomes 21st Child


MAJOR MAZEL TOV! A remarkable simcha took place today in Modi’in Illit, where a well-known family welcomed their 21st child, bli ayin hara.

What makes the story even more extraordinary is that all 21 children were born as single births, without a single set of twins.

The family lives in Kiryat Sefer and the oldest child is only 22 years old, meaning the family welcomed a new baby nearly every year.

All of the children are still unmarried and living at home.

The unusual milestone surpasses a previously known case in Bnei Brak, reported on YWN in 2022, where a family also had 21 children, but one of those births included twins.

