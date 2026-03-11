Advertise
Trump: SAVE Act Pushes Voter ID, Citizenship Proof, and Gender Rules for Children

Trump on the SAVE America Act: “We want Voter I.D., we want proof of citizenship… no men playing in women’s sports… no transgender mutilation of our children — very basic things that you wouldn’t even think we’d be talking about 15 or 20 years ago.”

