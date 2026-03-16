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Hagaon HaRav Shaul Alter, the Pnei Menachem Rosh Yeshiva, With a Short Message
March 16, 2026
6:29 pm
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CENTCOM: Operation Epic Fury Hits 7,000+ Targets, 100+ Iranian Vessels Destroyed
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