TRAGIC UPDATE: Two Dead In Haifa Strike R”L, Others Still Trapped Under Rubble



Rescue teams have recovered the bodies of two victims from beneath the rubble at the site of the Iranian ballistic missile strike in Haifa. Both were pronounced dead at the scene, R”L.

The Fire and Rescue Service said that after hours of intense operations together with the Home Front Command, forces “rescued two trapped individuals who were found under the rubble without signs of life.”

Two additional victims are still believed to be trapped under the debris, with large rescue forces continuing urgent searches.