Why Frum Organizations Are Switching From Email to SMS



98% of texts are read within 3 minutes. Your last email can’t say that.

Frum organizations have a communication problem. Emails go unread. WhatsApp groups get archived. And you’re still wondering why nobody showed up.

Evant fixes that. It’s an SMS and voice platform built specifically for shuls, schools, and businesses — works on every phone, including kosher phones, and stays fully compliant so you never get flagged as spam.

275+ organizations trust it. Aish uses it. Chabad uses it.

One school sent a single text for a Passover fundraiser. They raised $15,000 in 20 minutes.

That’s not a marketing stat. That’s a real result from a real organization.

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Or Call/Text (201) 443 – 7723