Special Forces Soldier Arrested Over Alleged Insider Betting On Maduro Capture, $400K Profit Case



Federal authorities arrested a special forces soldier accused of using insider knowledge from the capture of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro to make more than $400,000 betting on Polymarket.

Investigators said the soldier placed more than $33,000 in wagers just hours before President Trump announced Maduro’s capture in January during “Operation Absolute Resolve.”

Authorities said the bets generated over $409,000 in profits and sparked a monthslong insider trading investigation. The case is believed to be the first U.S. prosecution tied to insider trading on a prediction market.