CNN: U.S. Prepares Contingency Plans To Strike Iran Assets Near Strait Of Hormuz If Ceasefire Collapses



CNN reports that US military officials are preparing contingency plans to strike Iran’s remaining military assets around the Strait of Hormuz if the current ceasefire collapses.

•⁠ ⁠Potential targets reportedly include fast attack boats, mine-laying vessels, coastal defense systems, missile launchers, and other capabilities that could threaten shipping lanes or disrupt maritime traffic.

•⁠ ⁠Trump still prefers a diplomatic resolution, but officials stressed the ceasefire is not open-ended and US forces are ready to resume strikes if negotiations fail.