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Trump Iran Messaging Reportedly Stalls Peace Talks And Divides Advisers


Trump’s Iran Messaging Said to Stall Peace Talks, Divide Advisers

Trump’s public threats and social media posts are reportedly complicating efforts to restart direct peace talks with Iran, as negotiations remain stalled despite a recent ceasefire, Bloomberg reports.

Officials said Trump’s rhetoric, along with the continued naval blockade of Iranian ports, has hurt mediation efforts through Pakistan and hardened resistance in Tehran.

The White House said Trump is serious about reaching a deal that protects U.S. national security, but officials said little progress has been made and divisions have emerged among his own advisers.

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