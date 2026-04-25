White House Insiders See Marco Rubio As Rising 2028 GOP Contender Amid Surge In Influence



White House insiders now view Marco Rubio as a rising potential 2028 Republican contender, a major turnaround for a politician once seen as politically finished after 2016.

•⁠ ⁠Rubio has built support through close access to President Trump, serving simultaneously as Secretary of State and National Security Adviser, placing him at the center of key decisions.

•⁠ ⁠Allies say his steady handling of foreign policy, loyalty to Trump, and ability to communicate policies in MAGA-friendly terms have sharply boosted his standing. JD Vance remains the leading candidate for now, but Rubio is gaining momentum quickly.