BREAKING: Florida Lawmakers Approve DeSantis-Backed Map That Could Boost GOP House Seats



Florida lawmakers approved a new congressional map proposed by Gov. Ron DeSantis that could give Republicans up to four more seats in Congress.

The bill now goes to DeSantis’ desk for signing. The vote came hours after a Supreme Court ruling narrowed part of the Voting Rights Act, potentially opening the door to redrawing majority-Black or Latino districts that usually favor Democrats.

The map targets Democratic-leaning districts in Tampa, Orlando, and parts of southeast Florida, and passed along party lines despite Democratic objections.