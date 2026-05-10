Trump Blasts Iran, Says Tehran “Played” U.S. for Decades Under Obama Deal



🔥 President Trump blasted Iran in a fiery statement, accusing the regime of “playing games” with the United States for 47 years and claiming Iran “hit pay dirt” under former President Barack Obama.

Trump slammed the Obama administration over the Iran nuclear deal and the reported $1.7 billion cash payment to Tehran, calling Obama “the greatest SUCKER of them all.”

“They will be laughing no longer!” Trump declared, while accusing Iran of killing Americans, crushing protests, and manipulating world powers for decades.