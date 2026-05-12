Reuters: Saudi Arabia Secretly Struck Iran During War as Gulf States Secured Hormuz Energy Deals



Following the Wall Street Journal report that the UAE secretly carried out strikes inside Iran during the Iran war, Reuters now reports that Saudi Arabia also launched covert retaliatory attacks on Iran after the kingdom was hit.

•⁠ ⁠The Saudi strikes were reportedly followed by a drop in Iranian attacks on the kingdom, while Riyadh later moved toward de-escalation through diplomatic channels.

•⁠ ⁠In a separate development, Iraq and Pakistan have reached energy arrangements with Tehran to secure oil and LNG passage through the Strait of Hormuz.

•⁠ ⁠Iraq secured safe passage for two supertankers carrying roughly 2 million barrels of crude each, while Pakistan arranged LNG shipments from Qatar through an understanding with Iran.