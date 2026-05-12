MAILBAG: ENOUGH IS ENOUGH — Stop Bringing Chaos Into Our Neighborhoods

I agree with the previous writer about the dangerous, antisemitic rhetoric coming from certain elected officials and the protesters themselves. If, chas v’shalom, blood is ever spilled, those voices will bear responsibility.

But let’s be honest about something else: who will really be held accountable?

The sleazebags running these so-called “real estate events.”

They couldn’t care less about our safety, and they couldn’t care less about Israel. It’s about the benjamins — nothing else. A handful of people looking to make money host an event in the heart of a residential neighborhood, in a shul no less, and the result is chaos: massive NYPD deployment costing millions, streets flooded with agitators, and families trapped in fear inside their own homes.

Meanwhile, Flatbush Shomrim and the NYPD deserve tremendous credit for their outstanding work protecting the community under extremely difficult circumstances.

But who gains from all of this? A few money-hungry organizers — and no one else.

Shame on them. And shame on the shul that refused to cancel the event, even after people of influence reached out. Who needs this? While organizers sit comfortably, thousands of local residents are left dealing with panic, frightened children, and streets overrun by hostile crowds.

Why not rent a space in Manhattan? Why bring this directly into quiet residential blocks and force families to bear the consequences?

And to those showing up looking for confrontation or spectacle — if you truly want to make a statement, there are plenty of places where these debates are already playing out. Don’t turn our neighborhoods into battlegrounds.

We have had enough.

And to all the pathetic, bored 70 year old retired Jewish women waving their smart phones and being all “pro-Israel”, if you really care, then take a subway to Manhattan and attend the daily protests and show your face there. The same goes for Jewish teens looking for action. Be a tough guy. Go face off with these terrorists in Manhattan. Get off our streets.

Yes, we absolutely have the right to host events on any issue we choose. The same First Amendment protections that allow protests also protect our ability to gather and speak.

But having the right to do something does not make it wise.

There needs to be judgment, responsibility, and awareness. Hosting events that are almost guaranteed to inflame tensions and draw hostile crowds into our neighborhoods is not responsible leadership. It is reckless.

No one is suggesting we surrender our rights or allow bad actors to dictate how we live. But knowingly placing our communities in the crosshairs is not strength — it’s negligence.

These events may make a statement, but they are failing where it matters most: protecting the safety, security, and peace of mind of the families who live here.

At some point, leadership must step up and recognize that the well-being of the broader community must come before the desire to make a public statement — no matter how justified that statement may be.

Yaakov G. – Flatbush

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