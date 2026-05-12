MAILBAG: ENOUGH IS ENOUGH — Stop Bringing Chaos Into Our Neighborhoods

I agree with the previous writer about the dangerous, antisemitic rhetoric coming from certain elected officials and the protesters themselves. If, chas v’shalom, blood is ever spilled, those voices will bear responsibility.
But let’s be honest about something else: who will really be held accountable?
The sleazebags running these so-called “real estate events.”
They couldn’t care less about our safety, and they couldn’t care less about Israel. It’s about the benjamins — nothing else. A handful of people looking to make money host an event in the heart of a residential neighborhood, in a shul no less, and the result is chaos: massive NYPD deployment costing millions, streets flooded with agitators, and families trapped in fear inside their own homes.
Meanwhile, Flatbush Shomrim and the NYPD deserve tremendous credit for their outstanding work protecting the community under extremely difficult circumstances.
But who gains from all of this? A few money-hungry organizers — and no one else.
Shame on them. And shame on the shul that refused to cancel the event, even after people of influence reached out. Who needs this? While organizers sit comfortably, thousands of local residents are left dealing with panic, frightened children, and streets overrun by hostile crowds.
Why not rent a space in Manhattan? Why bring this directly into quiet residential blocks and force families to bear the consequences?
And to those showing up looking for confrontation or spectacle — if you truly want to make a statement, there are plenty of places where these debates are already playing out. Don’t turn our neighborhoods into battlegrounds.
We have had enough.
And to all the pathetic, bored 70 year old retired Jewish women waving their smart phones and being all “pro-Israel”, if you really care, then take a subway to Manhattan and attend the daily protests and show your face there. The same goes for Jewish teens looking for action. Be a tough guy. Go face off with these terrorists in Manhattan. Get off our streets.
Yes, we absolutely have the right to host events on any issue we choose. The same First Amendment protections that allow protests also protect our ability to gather and speak.
But having the right to do something does not make it wise.
There needs to be judgment, responsibility, and awareness. Hosting events that are almost guaranteed to inflame tensions and draw hostile crowds into our neighborhoods is not responsible leadership. It is reckless.
No one is suggesting we surrender our rights or allow bad actors to dictate how we live. But knowingly placing our communities in the crosshairs is not strength — it’s negligence.
These events may make a statement, but they are failing where it matters most: protecting the safety, security, and peace of mind of the families who live here.
At some point, leadership must step up and recognize that the well-being of the broader community must come before the desire to make a public statement — no matter how justified that statement may be.
Yaakov G. – Flatbush
The views expressed in this letter are those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of YWN. Have an opinion you would like to share? Send it to us for review.
(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)
15 Responses
I 100% agree, last year in another shul in Flatbush around Avenue N a similar event was cancelled upon advice from Daas Torah and there was minimal chaos and disruption and no need for people’s lives to be disrupted and shuls, shiurim and mikvaos were left alone unlike yesterday. The days of the JDL looking for fights have gone the way of the dodo bird no real frum politician supports these events only those who substitute Yahadus with Zionism push this as they have no Daas Torah to guide them.
Drag people under the rug while remaining anonymous? grow up
Mearaglim atem.
@Mordechai Hatzadik – Why don’t you respond to his comments instead of just calling out his anonymity….
and BTW, can’t you be accused of the same anonymity?? #AFAF
Worst kind of NIMBY i’ve ever seen — one that emboldens our enemies. YWN should’ve exercised prudence and not publish this stupid letter.
Actually, resurrection of the JDL would be in order. The tactics to remain a force while avoiding the targeting by the anti-Semitic Hamas and terror supporting administration would need some modification. The mob mentality that controls these Mamdani inspired thugs is strong, and will not stop until enough of them are eliminated with carcasses found. Simple? No. Illegal, of course. But if the law won’t stop lawlessness, then the need for street justice is extreme. I’d rather there was proper consequences, like arrests, and real jail time. Neither Gracie Mansion nor the Democrat judges will allow that. I normally oppose anyone taking law into their own hands. What’s the choice?
Why have an event like this in Flatbush – maybe because that’s where those interested in Israeli real estate live? And while there absolutely is a financial incentive for organizers of such events – a significant percentage have real ideological reasons as well for encouraging Jews to move to Israel. I regularly attend job fairs and similar events targeting potential Olim – and while I absolutely hope to.findnboth clients and employees there, encouraging other Jews to.move to Israel is also a significant incentive.
So stop projecting your motivations on others. You might only do something like this for.cash – others do it for ideological reasons.
aan Israeli Yid
I agree 100%.
Doom77; Host it in your house next time!
The neighborhood is fully justified to say NIMBY. Let the real estate developers conduct a virtual event. Enough is enough! Don’t let a neighborhood be terrorized for their personal interests.
What a warped worldview. Yaakov, you are blaming the victims not the perpetrators. We daven three times a day for return to the land of Israel and have every right to investigate opportunities to own a home there. What could be more appropriate than to host such an event in a shul? Those that commit a crime by attacking us just for being Jews should be arrested.
So you think if we pretend Israel doesnt exist then the Moslems wont bother us and we’ll have quiet in our streets…. Israel is the problem … not us… You are in for a rude awakening!!
I’m sorry what did your ancestors exactly do to rile up the Nazis? They held real estate events? Or were they just Jews. This letter will be exhibit A in the next petition to reintroduce history in the chassidishe curriculum.
First, they will tell you you cannot do this, tomorrow They’ll tell you you cannot do something else. This is a free country. You can do whatever you want. This is not Nazi Germany.
@Yakov G, why stop at calling only the event organizer a “sleezebag”? What about the shul that rented them the space? Do you think the administration didn’t know who they rented to? Were they also only thinking about “the benjamins”? Are the people who attended this event also sleepy for wanting to buy real estate in EY?
Do you often quote offensive language
used by an antisemite? What does that say
about you?
Just curious.
Cant these meetings be online?
Stupidity, Irresponsibility, & Arrogance masquerading as Courage.
A few people who can afford to retire in luxury, endangered a community at a time when dangerous people are being protected by rogue local government.
This is not about being proud to be Jewish, trusting God, or Unapologetic Torah Observance.
The event could easily have taken place in a location less central, less residential.
Provocation exists within our community. Jews who have been misled, believe that their status as Am Hanivchar entitles them to provoke the masses, invite hostility, and proverbially poke goyim in the eye.
Ignoring danger, showing off affluence, and inviting hostility in public is nothing to be proud of.
We are supposedly Rachmanim, Bayshanim, and Gomlei Chasodim. When we put ourselves in danger, we invite kitrug, need nissim to protect us, and foolishly use up our zechusim.