Netanyahu Concludes Cross-Examination in Case 4000 as Proceedings Begin in Case 2000

Netanyahu’s cross-examination in Case 4000, the Bezeq-Walla affair, has officially concluded, with proceedings in Case 2000 beginning shortly afterward.

Netanyahu’s defense team argued prosecutors failed to prove the alleged quid pro quo at the center of the case beyond a reasonable doubt, claiming investigators tried to link him to interference in Walla’s coverage through headline changes, removal of articles, and favorable reporting.

The defense also accused investigators and prosecutors of ignoring exculpatory evidence, predetermining their target, and carrying out investigative actions without proper authorization.