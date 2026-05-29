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🚨BREAKING UPDATE: Flatbush Manhole Incident Tied to Illegal Search for Lost Gold and Jewelry


The NYPD has confirmed to Flatbush Scoop that the incident involving several individuals emerging from a manhole on McDonald Avenue near Kosher Korner and Avenue S was related to people searching for lost gold and jewelry underground.

According to police, this is a recurring phenomenon in New York City, driven by the belief that valuables frequently end up in drains or are lost on city streets.

The NYPD also stressed that voice notes and messages circulating in the community claiming that a body was discovered underground are 100% FAKE NEWS.

Police say similar incidents have occurred in the past, and arrests have previously been made, as entering the sewer system in this manner is illegal. The NYPD is currently attempting to identify the individuals involved.

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