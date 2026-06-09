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House Set to Vote on $70 Billion GOP Border Security Funding Bill, Clearing Major Hurdle for ICE and Border Patrol Financing Through Trump’s Term


The House is expected to vote Tuesday on a $70 billion Republican bill to fund ICE and Border Patrol through the remainder of President Trump’s term, potentially ending a months-long stalemate over immigration enforcement funding.

The Senate approved the measure last week, and House leaders expect it to pass despite a narrow margin. Republicans delayed the vote amid internal disputes over additional White House funding requests, but those issues were ultimately resolved and final passage is expected later today.

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