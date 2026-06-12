Trump: Iran Leaked False Terms of Nuclear Deal, Calls Regime ‘Dishonorable’ After Drone Attack on Ships in Strait of Hormuz



TRUMP: The terms that Iran leaked out to the Fake News have NOTHING to do with the terms that were agreed to, in writing. What they said, including their weak and pathetic statement on having a deal, bears no relation to the truth. Very dishonorable people to deal with. With them, there is no such thing as dealing in good faith. AMAZING!

Also, their totally rebuffed Drone attack last night against Indian Ships leaving the Hormuz Strait is TOTALLY UNACCEPTABLE. They better get their act together, and FAST!