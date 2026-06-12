REPORT: Qatar Quietly Sought Iranian Assurances to Spare Major Gas Facility During War; Doha Rejects Claim



Qatar allegedly held secret talks with Iran early in the war in an effort to prevent attacks on the Ras Laffan gas complex, the world’s largest LNG facility, The Washington Post reports.

•⁠ ⁠Officials cited in the report claim Doha offered to halt gas production if Iran agreed not to target the site.

•⁠ ⁠Qatar shut down operations at Ras Laffan on the third day of the war, though satellite imagery reportedly showed no visible damage to the facility at the time.

•⁠ ⁠Qatar denied the allegations, calling them “categorically false” and saying all decisions regarding the facility were based solely on security concerns.