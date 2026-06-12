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U.S. Official: Proposed Iran Deal Requires Dismantling Nuclear Program, Ending Terror Funding Before Any Sanctions Relief


A senior U.S. administration official says a proposed deal with Iran would require Tehran to dismantle its nuclear program, destroy and remove nuclear material, and end funding for terrorist groups.

According to the official, no Iranian funds would be released until Iran fulfills its obligations under the agreement. The deal would also ensure the Strait of Hormuz remains open to international shipping.

“This is a performance-based deal,” the official said, emphasizing that any sanctions relief or release of funds would come only after Iran meets the agreed conditions.

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