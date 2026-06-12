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Federal Judge Blocks Trump Administration’s $1.8 Billion Anti-Weaponization Fund Indefinitely


A federal judge has indefinitely blocked the Trump administration’s $1.8 billion “anti-weaponization” fund, extending a temporary halt that was set to expire Friday and giving the administration one week to submit a statement confirming the fund will not move forward.

U.S. District Judge Leonie Brinkema of the Eastern District of Virginia issued a preliminary injunction blocking the fund.

The Justice Department had established the $1.776 billion fund to compensate individuals who say they were harmed by what the administration describes as the “lawfare” and “weaponization” of investigations and criminal cases against them.

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