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U.S. Considered Ground Operation Inside Iran to Seize Uranium Stockpile Before Trump Rejected Plan Over Casualty Concerns


U.S. CONSIDERED SENDING TROOPS INTO IRAN TO SEIZE URANIUM STOCKPILE

Plans were drawn up for a ground operation inside Iran aimed at securing Tehran’s highly enriched uranium stockpile. Gen. Dan Caine, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, was reportedly rushed back from Europe for urgent briefings on the proposal, CNN reports.

•⁠ ⁠President Trump ultimately decided against the option after being warned it could result in substantial American casualties, provoke Iranian retaliation, and trigger a broader regional conflict.

•⁠ ⁠Officials reportedly warned that securing Iran’s estimated 970 pounds of highly enriched uranium could require hundreds of special operations forces and fighting through heavily fortified underground facilities.

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