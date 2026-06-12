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UAE Agrees to Release Billions to Iran as Part of Emerging Deal to Ease Regional Tensions and Advance Talks With U.S.


UNITED ARAB EMIRATES AGREES TO RELEASE BILLIONS TO IRAN UNDER EMERGING DEAL

The UAE has agreed to unlock billions of dollars for Iran as part of a wider effort to advance negotiations between Tehran and Washington. Sources familiar with the arrangement say at least $10 billion is expected to be released, with more than $3 billion already transferred, Reuters reports.

One source said the overall package could ultimately involve as much as $20 billion. In return, Iran would halt missile and drone attacks against the UAE, while the two countries would move toward restoring economic ties and expanding cooperation.

The talks reportedly accelerated following a visit by senior IRGC officials to Abu Dhabi and subsequent meetings in Tehran. Sources said the arrangement is also linked to efforts to safeguard shipping through the Strait of Hormuz and reduce the risk of a wider regional conflict.

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