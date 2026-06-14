Iranian State Media Confirms U.S. Deal, Claims Tehran Forced End to War; Report Says Planned Strike on Israel Was Halted After Last-Minute Concessions

Iranian state media has officially confirmed that a deal has been reached with the United States, claiming the Islamic Republic forced the “American-Zionist enemy” to end the war on all fronts.

Separately, Fars News Agency reports that following the Israeli strike in Beirut’s Dahieh, Iran halted negotiations with the U.S. and prepared to carry out an attack against Israel.

According to Fars, Iran ultimately refrained from striking after receiving last-minute concessions from President Trump, including preserving Lebanon’s territorial integrity, an Israeli withdrawal from the Lebanon border, and the immediate lifting of the blockade. Navigation arrangements in the Persian Gulf will be coordinated between Iran and Oman.