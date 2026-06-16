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Vance Rejects Claims Gulf States Paid Iran: “Not a Single Dollar Has Changed Hands”

Jessica Tarlov: There’s been reporting that the Qataris have been paying off the Iranians.

Vance: Not true. I’ve seen the report

Jessica Tarlov: No money has exchanged hands. Iran has not gotten a single dollar from gulf partners?

Vance: Right.

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