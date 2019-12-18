A Night of Mystery and Adventure!





What event could draw a crowd of well over 50,000 people of all ages, from all segments of Klal Yisroel, all joined together with one goal in mind?

The answer is the Annual RCCS Auction Event!

In the weeks leading up to the event, Klal Yisroel has joined a mysterious Mission, with clues posted in public areas sending scores of people to secret locations and on exciting adventures, all with the aim of #SolvingIt to benefit cholei Yisroel from our communities.

The culmination of the Mission is the 2019 RCCS Auction Event, a Night of Mystery and Thrilling Adventure, which will take place this Thursday evening, December 19 hosted by the renowned Chaskel Bennett featuring the legendary Rabbi Ari Bensoussan.

A new highlight of the inspirational and amazing evening will be an extremely entertaining Live Game Show, featuring host Kosher Guru and famous Jewish celebrities as guests, including Lipa Schmeltzer, Mendy Pellin and Michoel Schnitzler.

Over the course of the evening, hours of fun that await. All-star musical performances, inspirational messages, moving first-hand accounts of dealing with illness, and informative panels will keep you spellbound well into the night. It will all be part of the incredible and mysterious evening.

The night will be chock-full of surprises and mind-blowing entertainment – for the sole purpose of providing hope and support to cancer patients in our midst. Yisroel. On Dec. 19, we will have the opportunity to sign in to the Mission together and, as RCCS nears its goal, will all look forward to proclaiming as one “Mission Accomplished”!

As we count down the days, join the momentum by visiting www.rccsauction.org or 877-332-2808 to secure your chance at winning fabulous prizes. Every dollar you donate will bring crucial relief to a distressed cancer patient. And who knows, you just may win big!

Stay tuned for more details and tune in at 877-332-2808 or visit www.rccsauction.org tomorrow, December 19th for a thrilling night loaded with mystery, adventure and wonder!







