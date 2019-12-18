NEW FOOTAGE: African American Woman Assists Chassidish Gunshot Victim In Jersey City





On Wednesday afternoon, an African American resident of Jersey City by the name of Anayah Bey posted on Twitter some new footage of the Jersey City shooting that took place last week. In the video, Anayah is seen giving shelter to a Chassidsh man who was shot in the abdomen by the gunmen. He ran for his life and had no place to go. Anayah together with other neighbors sheltered him in their building.

Anayah wrote on the post: “This is from the shooting in Jersey City… I’m still not myself. But the Jewish guy I helped is doing good.”

Anayah, who only has 88 followers in total on Twitter, has had more than 134 retweets, close to 1000 likes and hundreds of comments on the video, which has begun to go viral and has been viewed more than 21,000 times.

She said in response to one of the comments that her actions do not make her a hero, because a person needs to help anyone in need and that is what she did.

THE FOOTAGE BELOW MAY BE GRAPHIC FOR SOME – DISCRETION IS ADVISED

What an amazing person you are and thanks for your good deed a life has been saved, may God bless you with health and wealth and as the Talmud says "the one who saves 1 life is like they saved the whole world" you are a #LifeSaver #JerseyCityShooting — Abraham Rosenberg (@AbeRosenberg1) December 18, 2019

