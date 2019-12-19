Project Inspire Women’s Winter Leadership Retreat: An Island Escape for the Body and Soul





Three days of bliss, relaxation and indulgence on a Fort Myers Beach.

A group of growth-oriented women spent these magical days bonding, having fun, laughing and learning, and inspiring each other. How does one put together a program that women ranging from mainstream Orthodox to extremely less connected Jews will all identify as a life-changing trip?

That’s Project Inspire’s special formula which utilizes a unique Jewish unity approach which taps into the powerful, deep and heartwarming connections between Jews of all levels of observance. There’s nothing quite like a Project Inspire retreat, an opportunity to forge close friendships, to relax and pamper the body, while igniting the soul. At Project Inspire, we strengthen each other to grow as Jewish wives, mothers, and individuals who make a difference.

Yoga on the beach. Festive BBQ at the poolside. Thought-provoking classes and late night discussions. One on one learning. Watersports. Tex mex dinner and spa experience. And so much more….

The retreat, which took place from Sunday-Tuesday, December 8-10, united an eclectic group of women, who, by the time the event drew to a reluctant close, created memorable bonds.

Led by renowned lecturers Mrs. Aviva Barnett and Mrs. Esther Wein, and joined by yoga instructor Andrea Portal, the Winter Retreat at a sun-drenched resort exceeded all expectations.

Aviva spoke eloquently about the power of the Jewish woman to use her feminine gift to truly connect with her husband, avoiding the four C’s (criticizing, correcting, contradicting and controlling,) to enable her spouse to feel successful in his desire to make her happy. Esther’s fascinating multi-part series about foundational Jewish concepts and our self-expression as it relates to godliness set the tone for three days of growth and fun.

The parasailing adventure, in particular, was one of the highlights of the retreat, as the women encouraged each other to reach out of their comfort zones and ‘go for it’ – with parasailing being an apt metaphor for the rest of our lives. The euphoria and ‘high’ they experienced made it all worthwhile.

The three days ended much too quickly, but the inspiration doesn’t stop. Participants WhatsApp each other regularly, recognizing that they’ve just experienced something very special together. As Karen expressed, “We expected to have a grand time…but we didn’t expect all the laughing and crying from emotion –and most importantly, the inspiration!”

Nechama couldn’t get enough of the ten-star experience. “Really REALLY was over the top! The venue, the menu and of course the most AMAZING BUNCH of ladies!! It’s back to the daily grind and work, but I am savoring the lessons we learned and friendships we made. It will keep me warm for the long winter haul.”

Perhaps the most moving words were from Michelle, who wrote, “I’m taking the day off today to reflect on what I learned and will move forward with more clarity. My soul was filled these last few days with knowledge, and my heart with so much love and affirmation. Today I am so blessed. Thank you so much for all of your words of inspiration, excitement, appreciation and friendship. It is such a privilege to be part of this special sisterhood.”

A Project Inspire trip, whether a memorable week to Israel or three days on a sunny beach, is an experience that will transform your life. You get an incredible bonding experience, a spiritual awakening, and memories that will last a lifetime. After all, there is nothing like a Project Inspire trip or weekend to ignite the spark in your soul.







