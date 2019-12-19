MORE TRAGEDY IN BNEI BRAK: Yeshiva Bochur Niftar After Falling Down Stairs – Lives In Same Building As Weiss Family





Tragedy struck Bnei Brak on Thursday night with the sudden passing of Yeshiva Bochur Chaim Aharon Zakash (חיים אהרון זק”ש).

According to Hatzalah volunteers who were on the scene, the 17-year-old Yeshiva Bochur from Yeshiva Tiferes Mordechai suddenly passed out while walking down a flight of stairs on Thursday evening. His fall caused him to suffer a massive head injury.

He was rushed to the hospital, where doctors tried saving his life. He was unfortunately Niftar.

Compounding the tragedy even more, the Bochur lives in the same building as the Weiss family, who suffered a painful double tragedy when R’ Yitzchak Meir Weiss passed away as he was sitting shiva for his baby son.

Further details will be published shortly.

Boruch Dayan HaEmmes…

