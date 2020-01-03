The Shmuz Announces New Parsha Series Podcast





The Shmuz, the wildly popular shiur class by Rabbi Shafier, announces new Parsha series.

Sharing groundbreaking ideas and thought-provoking concepts, each segment is carefully crafted to be real, relevant, and take your avodas hashem to new heights.

Listen on iTunes, Spotify, or your favorite podcast app, and elevate your Shabbos table and the entire week that follows.

Click here to follow ‘The Shmuz’ Podcast

Rabbi Bentzion Shafier is the founder of theshmuz.com, author of the books Stop Surviving and Start Living, Finding and Keeping Your Soulmate,

The Torah Lifestyle and Two Minutes to Bitachon.

He is also the man behind the Shmuz itself, a forty-five minute weekly shiur that has been loved around the globe for over ten years.

He is responsible for delivering cutting-edge Torah content through live webinars, videos, articles and more and can be contacted at rebbe@theshmuz.com. Rabbi Shafier lives in Monsey, NY with his wife and family.

