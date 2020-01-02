WATCH: YY – King Of The World (feat. Isaac Ben)





King of the World

YY Feat. Isaac Ben

Composed and Written by YY

Produced by Ruby Antolin

Vocal Production by LE Staiman

Recorded by Ruby Antolin & Sam Glaser

Arranged by Arik Wollheim & Sam Glaser

Cover Art by Mia Lelonek

© YYMUSIC 2019

YY, an 18 year old singer/composer based both in LA and Israel composed his second single just after he recorded his debut song “Titein.” “King of the World” a song that really highlights the importance of realizing GD as the master over everything and understanding all that he has instructed us are not to be looked at as restrictions rather as a guide for us to live our best and most meaningful life. YY’s talented and great high school friend, Isaac Ben, joins him in this single. Their voices join to complement each other in a really special and powerful way.

Available on all platforms, iTunes, Apple Music , Spotify, YouTube and more!

All Streaming Platforms:

https://songwhip.com/song/yy/king-of-the-world

YouTube:

https://youtu.be/RrXIaDCfBF4







