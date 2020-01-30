[VIDEO] The Jersey City Community Stays Strong and Continues Building for their Future

Sponsored Content





A campaign to raise $1,000,000 is now live. After last month’s horrific attack which has left the community shattered, they have come together to continue their efforts and flourish. Unwilling to allow the ordeal to hold them back, they have come to a decision that they need to build a brand-new community center which will house the Talmud Torah, as well as the Shul and Mikvah.

The new building will allow the children to continue learning in peace away from the site where they experienced such trauma.

Watch to see the strength and resiliency of this brave community.

You can support their efforts by visiting HERE now and contribute generously to the campaign.







