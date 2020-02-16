Help Mendy go to Israel

Sponsored Content





Mendy Rosenberg has had ALS for the past 11 years. ALS is a debilitating disease that weakens muscles and impacts physical function.

However, he doesn’t allow this disease to control him. He learns every day, even when it is extremely difficult and has just made a Siyum Hashas! Mendy always has a smile, something this disease was not able to take from him.

Mendy would love to travel to Israel and get brochos (blessings) from Rabbanim and pray at the holy sites, but he needs our help. A nurse, medic and an aid will need to travel with him, and the monetary cost is high.

Please help Mendy achieve his dream of going to Israel.

https://thechesedfund.com/mendyrosenberg/helpmendygotoisrael





