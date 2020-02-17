The Saddest Chuppah

Sponsored Content





A young Jerusalem woman is aiming to do the impossible after a tragic string of events changed her family forever.

Oshrit Elmaliach, 25, is one of 9 siblings. For the past three years, her mother Nili ran the home despite fighting cancer. Her father Yaakov supported the family as a popular speaker & darshan in the Katamon neighborhood. A few months ago, Yaakov suffered a stroke, which left him partially paralyzed and unable to speak.

It was a shock to the family but they moved on, determined to ‘find the good.’ Two weeks ago, Oshrit became engaged to a bochur who learns in the Mir. They were ecstatic. Their joy, however, only lasted for a few days. After three years of illness, Nilli passed away, just in time to have seen her daughter become a kallah.

Oshrit is now left the matriarch of a wounded family. In the absence of either parent, she must raise her younger siblings, and run what was once her mother’s home. She is now on a mission to do that – and to make her own wedding – herself.

This young woman’s bravery and determination are beyond comprehension. To continue on and to accept her new responsibilities with grace is a challenge not all could surmount. In order to reach her goals, she will need the help of those willing to do the mitzvah of ‘hachnasas kallah.’

Only time will tell if Oshrit’s story will transform from a tragedy, to an inspiration.

