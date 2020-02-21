Toivya ben Rus Guttman, 35yr old from Switzerland Needs our Help

Sponsored Content





Dear friends,

It is not our intent to bother you with random fundraisers, and never before have we asked you for donations of any kind.

It has come to a point when a close friend of ours is in desperate need and has turned to us to help him in his very painful and life-threatening situation.

Our friend, Toivya ben Rus Guttman, 35yr old from Switzerland, hasn’t been well for some time. Lately things were looking better and we were all hoping for the best. But unfortunately it was about a month ago when the doctors found his situation to be very grave.

There is רח”ל a tumor on his brain causing him great pain. The situation was so bad, that the doctors in Switzerland have given up hope on treating him, Hashem Yishmor!

However, his General Practitioner sent a biopsy to a medical facility in Eretz Yisroel, and after working on it they have high hopes that they can treat it and heal him בעז״ה.

Here’s the challenge: This is a newly researched treatment, and the cost is not less than the whopping amount of $550,000, which must be paid in cash, immediately, before even starting the process!

So far the Kehilla in Switzerland has raised $250,000 and the family themselves and their wider family hope to raise about $150,000.

CLICK HERE TO DONATE

Toivya left Switzerland for Israel last week, Thursday 6th February. He wanted to go as quickly as possible to begin the treatments while he still can go on his feet.

As Yeshiva friends from Mishkan Hatorah in Gateshead, we were asked to do our part in helping out.

We could not resist his heart-breaking plea, and therefore we took upon ourselves to raise the amount of $100,000.

We would therefore greatly appreciate your kind donation for this tremendously important הצלת נפשות cause, which is so close to our heart.

Thanks for helping us reaching our goal and Tizku L’Mitzvos,

Israel David Friedman

Zvi Sklarz – TAS

Ezriel Frankel

Leibish Freund

Chananel Obadia

Duvid Stern

