33 Cities. 4 Countries. 1 Thing In Common: Missouri Torah Institute! MTiGIVE

From all over the map. From different zip codes. Cities. States. Countries. Even continents.

From all over they come and unite in One place. One person with One heart, One family with One home, One nation with One Torah, One vision with One Hashem!

The world gathers at One place: Missouri Torah Institute.

Based on the Talmudic principle of מעלין בקודש, increasing in holiness, MTI teaches to always reach higher. If you learned one letter today, learn one more tomorrow. If you repeated one page ten times today, do eleven tomorrow. Always dig a little deeper. Always reach a little higher.

That’s why this year’s goal is:

1,000,001

That extra one is everything. You are the one. We are one nation, with one Torah, under one Hashem. We may come from many different places, but we are all focused on one goal. From 33 cities, 4 countries, and infinite generosity, we together as one raise higher the one and only MTI!

Yes, every student at MTI feels like a million－and one! －bucks! You are essential. I need you. You need you! We need you! The world needs you! MTI needs you!

Thanks to our generous matchers, every dollar you give will be quadrupled 4x.

After you MTiGIVE with an open hand and generous heart, please help us by sharing this 1 message with all of your contacts, friends, and family. Your partnership will surely result in overflowing blessings, now and forever!

Thank you!

Missouri Torah Institute (MTI) is a Yeshiva where talmidim work together with their rebbeim and teachers to achieve academic, emotional, and spiritual growth according to their individual capacities, developing love for Hashem, for themselves, and for learning.

MTI's rigorous Torah and general studies educational program engages the whole student in a positive and comfortable environment. It nurtures steady growth towards adult maturity through learning and helps students develop a sophisticated grasp of a Jew's relationship with Hashem, enhanced by knowledge of self and scholastic achievement. A holistic approach to chinuch, engaging the mind, heart, and neshama, guides every activity at MTI








