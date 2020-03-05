What Rav Gershon Edelstein Does On Purim

Sponsored Content





Purim is one of the holiest days of the year, and customs vary from region to region, and family to family. The mitzvos, however, remain a constant. It is fascinating to take a glimpse into how the gedolei yisroel choose to spend their Purims, particularly with regard to the mitzvah of matanos l’evyonim:

“My custom, for the past few years now, is to give Matanos Le’evyonim to Kupat Ha’ir immediately after Krias Hamegillah. This is how I fulfill my obligation with regard to this Mitzvah.”

Rav Chaim Kanievsky shlit”a

“It is advisable to give Matanos L’evyonim via Kupat Ha’ir, and this is what I do.”

Rav Gershon Edelstein shlit”a

“Everyone knows about the greatness and importance of the mitzvah of giving Matanos Le’evyonim to Kupat Ha’ir.”

Maran HaGaon HaRav Dov Landau shlit”a

The rabbanim are clear in their messages: Kupat Ha’Ir’s matanos l’evyonim program is on the highest level in its observance of the mitzvah. Messengers are sent out on the day of Purim to deliver charity to poor families.

In addition to the fulfillment of the mitzvah, donors receive another benefit as well: This year, many of Israel’s leading talmidei chachamim will meet at the home of Rav Chaim Kanievsky on the Purim to pray for all those participating in the campaign. This bracha, combined with the confirmed trustworthiness of the campaign, and the opportunity to cross the task off of one’s list amid the pre-Purim rush, will hopefully inspire readers around the world to help those who are truly in need.

