Good News & Bad News for the Jewish Future

Sponsored Content





Partners in Torah has good news and bad news: The good news is that they have an unprecedented number of Jews signing up to learn Torah. The bad news, however, is that they need mentors to learn with them! Can you please become a mentor and help shape the Jewish future? All it takes is 30 minutes a week, sharing your life experiences, your humanness, and stuff you already know.

Please become a mentor today: https://www.partnersintorah.org/mentor Thanks for helping shape the Jewish future!

If you still need some convincing, please watch these inspiring videos:

Charlie Harary:

https://www.partnersintorah.org/charlie-harary

Beatie Deutsch:

https://www.partnersintorah.org/beatie/

Rabbi Dr. Warren Goldstein:

https://www.partnersintorah.org/rabbi-warren-goldstein

Rabbi Yitzchak Berkovits:

https://www.partnersintorah.org/rabbi-yitzchak-berkovits

Rav Elya Brudny:

https://www.partnersintorah.org/rav-elya-brudny

Nili Couzens:

https://www.partnersintorah.org/nili-couzens

Moe Mernick:

https://www.partnersintorah.org/moe-mernick







