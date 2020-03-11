Amidst Corona Concerns, Nefesh B’Nefesh Changes Mega Event to Virtual Event

Sponsored Content





While Nefesh B’Nefesh has been excitedly preparing for the annual Mega Aliyah Event, ongoing health concerns surrounding the coronavirus have unfortunately led the organization to make the difficult decision to cancel this year’s expo which was planned to take place on March 15, 2020 in Teaneck, New Jersey.

As an alternative, Nefesh B’Nefesh will be offering broadcast sessions and presentations on an all-encompassing slate of Aliyah resources for retirees, medical and young professionals, families and singles looking to make Aliyah. Further information regarding the new program can be found at: www.nbn.org.il/mega

The organization has been working tirelessly to plan its annual flagship Mega Aliyah Event with an expected 1,250 participants, from 15 states and 60 Jewish communities from across North America. Only after much deliberation with health officials, and in light of recent published medical incidents, Nefesh B’Nefesh came to the decision that it would be prudent not to hold the event as scheduled, especially given the diverse representation at this convention.

Co-Founders of Nefesh B’Nefesh, Tony Gelbart and Rabbi Yehoshua Fass stated: “Over the last eighteen years, we have had the privilege to earn the trust of over 60,000 Olim as they placed their futures in our hands. We will continue to take all the precautionary measures in order to act in the most professional and responsible way and wish a speedy recovery to all those in need at this time.”







