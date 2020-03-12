“[T]his Home Is About To Collapse”: Chilling Statement From Rav Galai

Sponsored Content





Rav Shimon Galai and Rav Mordechai Shmuel Edelstein made a rare move this week by releasing a public letter on the behalf of a Bnei Brak talmid chacham. The statement reads as follows:

“We are coming with a fervent request for one of our fellow citizens of our city, Bnei Brak, who teaches Torah and a father to a large family. He has found himself in serious financial trouble, he is drowning in [medical] debt and his home is about to collapse…

Certainly, whoever helps this family will merit Heavenly help and much success in everything they do. With nachas from all their descendants in spiritual and physical matters.

Mordechai Shmuel Edelstein

Shimon Galai”

It is common knowledge that rabbanim such as Galai & Edelstein devote much of their time to counseling members of klal yisroel in crisis. In light of this it is particularly telling that they have chosen to highlight this specific individual and his family. It follows that this individual is a particularly trusted person, and that his suffering is severe.

One email sent out on behalf of the fund asks an interesting question: “If this were your family what would you want someone to do?”

“You would want them to click here,” it posits.

And so the family waits to see if the members of the global community will help them in their time of crisis.

