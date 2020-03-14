Torah Live Offering Free Premium Account for All Day Schools & Children Due to the Coronavirus Pandemic

Sponsored Content





Schools across North America are temporarily closing (or preparing to close), due to the Coronavirus pandemic that is seemingly affecting cities by the second. Schools are scrambling to find creative and relevant ways to keep students on-track and engaged as they learn from home.

Torah Live is stepping up and helping administrators by offering a free premium user account for all Jewish day schools and children in North America. The Torah Live premium membership includes access to all videos, games, quizzes and certificates of course completion. 8 schools have already taken advantage of this offer and signed their students up for free accounts.

“We recognize that continuing to impart Jewish studies and Torah study during this difficult time can be extremely challenging for schools and communities,” Torah Live founder and director Rabbi Dan Roth said. “We’re looking at this as an all hands on deck moment. The tech-team is working to ensure we can handle the influx, and we are hard at work getting the word out to parents. We want to help parents and educators get through this tough time as smoothly as possible.”

Communities and schools of any size are eligible for these accounts, which will be given in 60-day increments. If your school would like to take advantage of this opportunity, please email: yisroel@torahlive.com for more information and to register.

