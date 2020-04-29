Breakthrough Virtual Israeli Tech Summit Geared to American Orthodox Jews

Sponsored Content





Sunday, May 10, 2020

By:Hadas Yuval

It’s no secret that the Israeli startup scene is the envy of global tech hubs. Books have been written, lectures given, and the topic has been argued to exhaustion as to how a tiny, vulnerable nation emerged a tech superpower. But emerge it did, as it continues to push limits and astonish with innovative technology at an astounding pace.

The opportunity offered by startup investing is nearly unmatched in its potential return. Many view Israeli advancement with interest and frustration: interested in getting involved, but not knowing where to begin. Entry into a startup ecosystem is challenging even for the savvy investor, because access to the right connections can be hard to come by. And so, many choose to diversify in more familiar and easily accessible territory instead.

The J-Tech Summit, committed to bridging that gap, will be hosting a live virtual event catering to American investors interested in gaining access to Israeli startup investing. Participating startups span a range of stages and sectors including AI, E-commerce, EdTech, FinTech, HealthTech and more.

The agenda includes workshops and Q&A sessions and will cover topics such as: ROI in traditional investments versus that of startups, criteria to look for in a startup, and how to create investment-related agreements without causing ribbis.

The lecturers are experts in their fields, and include Aaron Dobrinksy, CEO of SignalShare and Boardmember of Purple Communications; Antony Gordon, President of Stealth Capital Management and Managing Director of MGO; and Yehuda Kornengold Esq., who specializes in drafting contractual agreements related to Angel and venture capital financing.

In addition to the workshops, there will be live startup presentations and networking sessions where attendees visit booths on the virtual summit platform, network with companies, and schedule one-on-one meetings with the startup founders.

There are two levels of access to the event. For the attendee interested in learning more about startup investing, there is General Admission, which grants access to the workshops, Q&A sessions, and all rounds of live startup presentations. For potential investors, Investor Access will also grant entry to the virtual expo center, allowing visits to booths and interactions with startup founders in real time. More information can be found on the J-Tech Summit website, at jtechsummit.com.







