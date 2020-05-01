Bring Shabbat Home: Today: LIVE STREAM EVENT AT 5:30 PM

Sponsored Content





Project Inspire presents Bring Shabbat Home, an opportunity to bring Jews from around the world together to keep Shabbos with enthusiasm and a joyous spirit, the way it was meant to be observed, and “turn Friday night dinner into Shabbat.”

Today, Friday, May 1, at 5:30 p.m., Project Inspire will host a Pre-Shabbat live celebration hosted by the dynamic Charlie Harary, who combines inspiration, education and entertainment in an unforgettable message.

There will be a special segment by Slovie Jungres-Wolff, as well as a trivia game with a chance to win great prizes.

