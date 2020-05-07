Corona Tragedy! Aharon Daniel Malach A”H, Shochet for 40 Years

Sponsored Content





The “story” seems short, and similar to many others:

Young person in good health…. worked hard to support his family…. suddenly fell

victim to the corona pandemic…. he passed away…. he left a shattered widow and

orphans without their breadwinner…. they cannot move on without our help!

But there is a lot more to the story:

R’ Aharon Daniel Z”l was from the beloved and esteemed residents of Kiryas

Yoel. He was a young victim of the pandemic and very suddenly left behind a

broken widow and three new orphans.

R’ Aharon was a shochet and a great Yerei Shomayim. He spent his life being

moser nefesh to advance kashrus and for forty years he was a shochet in many

different locations throughout the world, which was in the best interest of every

one of us.

Our hearts are broken as we think of the pain of his widow and orphans who

have been left without a source of income, and don’t know how they cover the next

day’s expenses, literally.

We cannot fathom Hashem’s ways. He chose a pure and precious Korban on our

behalf, a Yid whose refined behavior leaves us all something to aspire to, a Yid

who worked for the klal all his life.

With our middah of rachmanus we will come to the rescue of his broken family

and raise $500,000 which we will do with “your” generous donation.

Every dollar counts, every donation will go directly to the widow and her

children, which will be overseen by a group of dedicated friends of R’ Aharon

Daniel Z”L who are organizing this campaign.

Although the Malach children will not be zoche to go to their chupah with their

unforgettable father at their side, they will have the serenity and peace of mind

knowing that their expenses are fully covered

As we stand at the beginning of Chodesh Iyar, we are convinced that if we do

our part in saving the future of the family of such a pure Korban, Hashem will

surely help that he should be the final Korban and we will no longer face an

unending stream of tragedy and pain.

Let us remember the promise of HKB”H

If you will bring gladness to mine, I will in return bring joy to you

and yours

Which of us is not in need of such a guarantee?

