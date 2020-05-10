Mind Blowing Video featuring Flatbush Hatzalah Volunteer Harry Adjmi – Raising the Goal to $2 Million Dollars!!

Sponsored Content





In partnership and preparation for United for Protection’s Hatzala-thon.

Flatbush Hatzoloh Volunteers Responded To 6,500 COVID-19 Calls

United For Protection together with Flatbush Hatzoloh will be sponsoring a full day of unity through music. Flatbush Hatzoloh is looking to raise matching funds for our Lag B’omer concert day. “Together we Can”

Flatbush Hatzoloh and its members are committed to the community it serves. Commitment means more than just doing your job-members don’t view Hatzoloh as a “job.”

Each call is a precious opportunity to help someone, to put a frightened person at ease, to take the pain away, and often a chance to save a life.

Our community needs this organization. It is an integral part of our neighborhood, it is always there to serve and help us at no cost to us. It is not only our obligation, but our responsibility to support Flatbush Hatzoloh. They are always here for us. And we must be there for them.







