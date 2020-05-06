Historic!! MBD, Shwekey, Ribo together for the first time to support Migdal Ohr’s Israel COVID Relief Fund

Sponsored Content





On Lag Ba’Omer, Tuesday, May 12th 2020, music producer Eli Gerstner will bring together three of the world’s greatest Jewish performers – Yaakov Shwekey, Mordechai Ben David, and Ishay Ribo for a global live stream concert titled “Together As One”. Hosted by Migdal Ohr, this exciting and powerful evening of music will benefit Magen Yisrael – Israel Shield, Migdal Ohr’s Covid 19 Relief Fund. Spearheaded by Migdal Ohr together with the Government of Israel and in partnership with the IDF, Magen Yisrael is providing critical support to families and seniors in dire need. “Migdal Ohr has always been there to love and accept every Jew who needs help. That has been my life’s mission. Today it is even more important than ever that we don’t let anyone fall through the cracks,” said Israel Prize Laureate Rabbi Yitzchak David Grossman, founder of Migdal Ohr. Migdal Ohr plans to deliver bi-monthly relief packages containing weeks’ worth of food and essential goods to 40,000 people who find themselves without any means of financial support to buy their basic needs due to the pandemic.

Purchase Tickets Here!

“We call this history – for us to be performing together is something that’s going to be truly exciting. ” said Yaakov Shwekey “We are going to ignite the fire on Lag Ba’Omer, the fire that needs to be burning within every Jew. It’s an honor for me to be a part of this great organization – Migdal Ohr” he continued. From a production perspective the show is going to be “unprecedented for a number of reasons,” said Eli Gerstner. “In addition to having a lineup of artists that have never performed together, we are taking the idea of a live stream concert to an entirely new level. Plans for the show include the use of 3D technology as well as ways for the audience to be active participants in the concert,” he continued.

For Mordechai Ben David the concert is personal. MBD has maintained a strong relationship with Rabbi Grossman going back several years. “Rabbi Grossman is world renowned for saving thousands of Jewish souls over the years. Now he is saving lives emotionally and physically for those unfortunately affected by COVID-19” MBD noted.

“While Migdal Ohr’s fundamental mission is to provide orphaned and at-risk youth with a nurturing home, needed essentials, an outstanding education and the tools they need to become leading members of their communities, we also run a multitude of highly acclaimed programs that support many sectors of society, including impoverished families, soldiers, prisoners and seniors,” said American Friends of Migdal Ohr Executive Director, Atara Solow. “We are now continuing to put that philosophy into practice with Migdal Ohr’s Magen Yisrael – Covid Relief efforts.”

Ishay Ribo, living in Israel, noted how honored he is to participate in uniting the world in an effort to help those in critical need. “Migdal Ohr’s work is pure chessed enabling Am Yisrael to thrive” said Ishay.

The concert will air live starting at 5:00PM EST/2:00PM PT with 100% of the proceeds raised going directly to the fund. Viewing passes can be purchased for $18 at www.migdalohrevent.com.








