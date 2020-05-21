Worldwide Singers Speak about The Chazzan’s Wife, Raizel Zucker A”H

Sponsored Content







With heroism, generosity, and positivity, Raizel Zucker, beloved wife, mother, and daughter, fought a terrible illness. Month after month, as she suffered in merciless pain, Raizel would give you a bracha for happiness and joy. Even as her body broke down, her smile would complete your soul. Even as her physical condition weakened, Raizel’s spirit gave you so much strength.

As Raizel’s illness worsened and treatment intensified, the entire Zucker family was forced to move from Israel to the United States for medical care. Berel Zucker, Raizel’s husband, a successful singer in Israel, suddenly lost all of his income, his home and the life he had built for himself and his family.

One day after Lag b’Omer, Raizel returned her soul to her Maker. A beautiful family shattered. 8 children suddenly orphaned. A husband suddenly alone.

Now it’s OUR turn. As the Zucker family mourns, they need us to be the givers. To give strength, to give support, and to ease the financial burden during this tragic time.

Eight children need you. Eight children who lost their loving mother need your support to help them live and perpetuate their mother’s legacy.

Raizel’s oldest just celebrated his Bar Mitzvah last month, and her precious baby is just 2 years old! We can’t give them back their mommy, but we CAN help give them financial stability and security.

A venerable board of businessmen and activists have set up the Zucker Family Fund, to help purchase the Zucker’s a home, pay for food, clothing, education, necessities, and get Berel back on his feet.

Please give with an open heart in memory of Raizel, who’s heart was always open for others. There is nothing she would want more, than to know that her family is taken care of. You can help.

A fund has been established to help the family:

Please CLICK HERE TO DONATE







