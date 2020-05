Sponsored Content





As we approach Shavous, let’s transform our environment into one that’s safe and secure. Join us Sunday May 24th and be inspired by two world-renowned speakers. ‘United or untied-It’s all matter of where we put the I. Help us create a new normal’

Join the movement and share the inspiration.

By each of us doing our part, we can make the world a better place. Click here and let us know your commitment. Check out protection613 to view previous events.