Last Call! Take Advantage of Your Free Time and Join the Business Enrichment Course Today!

0
Sponsored Content

LAST CALL! 

Take Advantage of Your Free Time!

Learn Valuable Business Skills that will:
-Help you get a good job – increase your salary – start/grow your own business


Join the Business Enrichment Course! PCS/Agudath Israel


A partial listing of topics:  Marketing, Business Management, Sales, Negotiation, Finance, Business Law, Accounting, Interviewing Skills, Presentations Skills, Business Plan, Investments, Management, Purchasing a Business, Real Estate, QuickBooks, and Amazon.

Many of our graduates have secured prestigious positions and have established successful businesses.

Limited scholarships available

Course starting Monday, June 1 (remotely)


For more info, email  [email protected] or call 732 905 9700x 606