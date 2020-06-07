Leisure Chateau Now Open with Covid19 Safety as their Top Priority

Sponsored Content





Leisure Chateau has officially reopened its doors to accept new residents and patients. During the early stages of this tragic epidemic, Leisure Chateau made the difficult decision to close its doors and to send home those residents and patients that could be sufficiently cared for at home. It was a decision that most likely saved countless of their patients’ lives. This voluntary shutdown also allowed Leisure Chateau to implement tough Covid19 policies and precautions to ensure the safety of all its residents.

Leisure Chateau has also created a social distancing protocol for family members to visit loved ones while still ensuring the safety and health of both residents and their visitors. For more details on scheduling a visit, or for more details on their Covid19 response, hygiene protocol, and social distancing policies, please call Leisure Chateau at 732.370.8600.







