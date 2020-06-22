Sara Schenirer Announces New Degree Options

Sponsored Content





Sara Schenirer is excited to announce new and exciting degree options for Fall 2020 offered through their college partners.

Long considered the premier choice for students seeking a quality and affordable degree, Sara Schenirer is proud to introduce two new and exciting degree options at the undergraduate level.

Now, in addition to their BA in Psychology, and BA in Accounting, offered through the prestigious College of Mount St. Vincent, they also offer a Bachelor’s in Business Administration and Dual Degree in Social Work.

The Bachelor’s in Business Administration is offered through the College of Mount St. Vincent and takes just one year to complete. Students considering a career in business, marketing, finance, consulting, branding, and banking, will love this degree option.

“This is something students have requested for years and we’re so thrilled to be able to offer it now,” says Mrs. Basie Flaumenhaft, director of the program.

The Dual Degree in Social Work is a dual bachelor’s and master’s degree offered through the College of Mount St. Vincent and Wurzweiler School of Social Work. In just seven semesters, a student completes her undergraduate and graduate degree in social work.

According to Mrs. Baila Halpern, director of the social work program, “This program is a dream come true for students interested in social work. We took an already terrific program and made it even stronger and more affordable.”

At the graduate and post-graduate level, Sara Schenirer also offers a wide variety of degree programs and best of all, all their programs are fully online too.

“The online classes, delivered in a live-online format, is something that many students, not just those from our of the tri-state area, have come to love,” shared Mrs. Rivie Fishman, director of the online program. “It means that no matter where a student is, or where she relocates to during the course of her program, she can always finish her degree without a delay.”

To learn about all of Sara Schenirer’s degree options, please join an exciting and informative Online Open House this Monday, June 22nd for undergraduate program, or Tuesday, June 23rd, for graduate programs. Both Open Houses start at 8:00pm and are followed by a complementary session, “CHOOSING THE CAREER THAT IS RIGHT FOR YOU”.

“Our Open Houses are extremely informative and well worth the minimal time investment for anyone considering a degree. They will learn more about degrees and career options in that one hour than they can possibly imagine,” added Mrs. Shoshanna Jaeger, coordinator.

To join the Open House sessions, pre-registration is required.

To register, please email [email protected] and indicate the session you would like to attend. Login information will be sent shortly thereafter.








